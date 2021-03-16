New visitors center opens at Reelfoot Lake State Park in northwest Tennessee

State and local officials gathered at the park Friday to open the Great River Road Visitors Center.

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A new visitors center has opened at Reelfoot Lake State Park in northwest Tennessee.

The center will serve as a gateway to the park known for its boating, fishing and bird watching. It will also host educational programs.

The park is located in Lake County on the shores of Reelfoot Lake, which was formed by the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812.

The lake is renowned for its bird watching, playing host to the annual Eagle Festival.