New visitors center opens at Reelfoot Lake State Park in northwest Tennessee

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A new visitors center has opened at Reelfoot Lake State Park in northwest Tennessee.

State and local officials gathered at the park Friday to open the Great River Road Visitors Center.

The center will serve as a gateway to the park known for its boating, fishing and bird watching. It will also host educational programs. 

The park is located in Lake County on the shores of Reelfoot Lake, which was formed by the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812. 

The lake is renowned for its bird watching, playing host to the annual Eagle Festival.
Reelfoot Lake State Park is located in the northwest corner of Tennessee and is noted for its fishing, boating and wildlife viewing. The 15,000 acre lake was created by a series of violent earthquakes in 1811-1812 that caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards for a short period of time, creating Reelfoot Lake.
