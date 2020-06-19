New York man takes to social media to share his positive interaction with Arkansas State Trooper

After the interaction, Mack posted the video on social media hoping it would show there are many officers out there who are good at their job.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A man from New York took to social media to share a video of his interaction with an Arkansas State Trooper who pulled him over for speeding.

The video is being shared all over social media.

Greg Mack says he was on the phone driving along an Arkansas highway and wasn’t paying attention to the speed limit when he saw police lights behind him, which he says sparked a fear.

“The closer I got the more I started shaking and trying to calm myself down because I didn’t want him to think 'oh he's shaking what does he have to hide' but I was just shaking and I didn’t know why,” Mack said.

Mack says although he was scared, he started recording with his phone as he rolled down the window to talk to the trooper.

“I pulled you over man the speed limit was 71 and you were going 80 were you just not paying attention or what,” Trooper Blackerby said.

“I was actually on the phone, I’m trying to reach my flight…I'm sorry…" Mack said.

Trooper Blackerby then initiated a conversation.

“Why is it cheaper to drive to Memphis to fly instead of going out to the airport in Little Rock I don’t understand that,” Blackerby said.

Mack says at the moment he didn’t really understand why the trooper was asking about flights but looking back, he thinks Blackerby could tell he was a little scared.

“I know he saw me shaking so I'm thinking the reason he was asking me about the flight was to help deescalate the situation and calm me down a little bit,” Mack said.

After collecting his vehicle registration and insurance information Trooper Blackerby came back to his window with nothing but a warning.

“I would rather be straight up with me all day every day. I ain't worried about it. Just bring it down a little bit and be safe you hear,” Blackerby said.

"Yes sir I'm going to put my cruise control on thank you, I'm sorry,” Mack said.

"No, it's all good. Just put your cruise on and be safe,” Blackerby said.

After the interaction, Mack posted the video on social media hoping it would show there are many officers out there who are good at their job. He says he also wanted his sons to see what happened.

“I want them to see how a real interaction with the police is supposed to go down, I don’t want him to be afraid, if you're not doing anything wrong, you don’t have to be scared,” Mack said.