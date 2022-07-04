x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

10 Tennessee communities will get downtown areas revitalized

The two-year program helps local communities revitalize traditional commercial districts, create jobs and maintain the historic character of downtown districts.
Credit: promesaartstudio - stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ten communities around the state have been selected to participate in the Tennessee Downtowns revitalization program.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Wednesday that the selected communities are Alexandria, Copperhill, Cumberland Gap, Decherd, Loretto, Newbern, Oneida, Rossville, Tellico Plains and Waverly.

The two-year program helps local communities revitalize traditional commercial districts, create jobs and "maintain the historic character of downtown districts," the department said in a news release.

The communities each have downtown commercial districts established at least 50 years ago. Upon completion of their training program, communities become eligible for $15,000 grants for downtown improvement projects.

More than 65 communities have participated in the program since it was launched in 2010, the department said.

"The Tennessee Downtowns program is an essential part of our rural development strategy," Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.

RELATED: Decision in Mason, Tennessee, lawsuit over town's financial control to come "before Good Friday"

RELATED: Which Mid-South small towns are the safest in Tennessee?

RELATED: Small towns brace for change, prosperity with Ford's arrival to West Tennessee & Kentucky

More Videos

In Other News

Black, White, & Green: Why is the Tennessee Comptroller taking such an interest in the town of Mason?