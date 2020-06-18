x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

state

Shelby County could lose more than $12 million from the state as TN legislature finalizes budget

The financial downfall from the pandemic is hitting the state budget hard.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The clock is ticking for finalizing budgets, bills, and any other business for the 2020 TN legislative session. The original budget, which passed through the State Senate, would have allocated $14.4 million for the city of Memphis and another $7.8 million for Shelby County. 

The proposed budget currently being discussed in the statehouse would mean the city of Memphis could be short-changed $9.4 million and Shelby County $2.8 million. 

RELATED: Lucky to be in Tennessee: State is well-placed to address financial effects of virus crisis, officials say

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, (D) Memphis, said this budget proposal would further hurt Memphis' economy, which is already struggling from a huge loss of revenue.

"It’s really significant because it allows the governments to incorporate it into their budgets, which are suffering from a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis," Akbari said. 

Akbari said Memphis has already factored in that $9.4 million into its budget. 

RELATED: Tennessee lawmakers clash over budget details