Smash-up on the tracks: Train slams into truck, derailing cars in TN town

The collision occurred in Collegedale near Chattanooga.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Several emergency agencies are responding to crash that led to a train derailment in Collegedale on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:20pm.

Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says a truck carrying a 60-foot concrete barrier to new construction on Apison Pike was trying to cross the tracks but couldn’t clear them and was hit by a Norfolk Southern train.

Maxwell says the train along with three locomotives and 10 boxcars derailed, spilling a large amount of diesel fuel.

Maxwell says two Norfolk Southern employees received minor injuries.

Roads around the area are closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several emergency agencies are on the site of a train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday.

Four locomotives are reportedly on their side after striking a concrete bridge beam that was being transported across the tracks.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on Twitter that there is currently no hazardous threat to the public.

Two people have been transported to local hospitals with injuries. Their condition is not yet known.

The derailment is in the area of of Apison Pike and University Drive, near McKee Foods and Southern Adventist University.

Hamilton County EMA says there is a large amount of diesel fuel leaking.

Roads around the area are closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

There has been a train derailment at University Drive and Apison Pike. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route around. pic.twitter.com/jtBNtLPLHE — Collegedale Police Department (@CollegedalePD) December 20, 2022