Invasive insect found in Middle Tennessee, officials asking public to kill it if spotted

The Spotted Lanternfly is harmful to a range of crops and natural resources.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An invasive insect first discovered in Pennsylvania nine years ago has made its way to Tennessee, officials announced Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) said the spotted lanternfly was found in Davidson County, making Tennessee the sixteenth state to detect invasive species.

The insect can spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested items containing egg masses.

“Our Plant Certification Section inspectors responded to a tip from a vigilant citizen about a sighting of spotted lanternfly,” TDA Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This non-native insect is harmful to a range of crops and natural resources in our state. Wood products businesses and fruit growers could be especially vulnerable, and we want your help in watching out for this pest and eliminating any you find.”

Adults emerge in late summer and early fall and are about one inch long and one-half inch wide with "visually striking wings," the TDA said.

The spotted lanternfly's preferred host plant is the Tree of Heaven. It also shows a preference for grape vines and fruit trees and can also appear in other trees such as black walnut, maple, and yellow-poplar.

Infested trees may exhibit wilting, defoliation, dieback, yield loss and death in severe cases. The invasive species usually gathers in large numbers on host plants and lays eggs on the trunks and other flat surfaces.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, first take photos and complete this form on the Protect Tennessee Forests website.