TBI agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Hawkins County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be an abandoned car in the VFW Auxiliary parking lot, located at 200 N VFW Road in Bulls Gap, according to TBI.

While investigating the vehicle, the deputy heard a female call out to him. He made contact with the woman who stated her husband, identified as Michael Snyder, 44, walked into a nearby wooded area and mentioned harming himself, according to deputies.

Officials said Snyder had an active warrant out of Hamblen County for failure to appear. Additional Hawkins County deputies, along with a K-9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist in searching for Snyder.

Deputies said they located Snyder a short distance away and discovered he had climbed a tree. At some point during the confrontation, Snyder reportedly fired a weapon at deputies.

One Hawkins County deputy and the Greene County deputy returned fire, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident, according to the TBI.