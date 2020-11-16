TBI issues AMBER Alert for 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County

Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman out of Cheatham County.

The TBI said new it received new information and growing concern for the well-being of the child.

Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, according to TBI.

According to TBI, Jordan is 4 feet-tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.