TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Middle Tennessee toddler

3-year-old Noah Clare has been missing from Gallatin, Tennessee, in Sumner County since November 6, 2021, and may be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare.

GALLATIN, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Middle Tennessee toddler.

3-year-old Noah Clare has been missing from Gallatin, Tennessee, in Sumner County since November 6, 2021. Investigators said Noah may be with Jacob Clare, who is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department for custodial interference.

Noah Clare is 3’5” tall and about 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, and black shoes.

Jacob Clare is 35-years-old, and about 6’7” tall and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a Silver/grey Subaru Outback.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information on their whereabouts, please call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3 y/o Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since 11/6.



Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/ikczvkOqmg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021

Jacob Clare is 35 y/o, is 6’7”, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.



Jacob and Noah may be traveling in a silver/grey Subaru Outback similar to the one in this photo. pic.twitter.com/mgPNqLlXSM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021