TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Middle Tennessee toddler

GALLATIN, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Middle Tennessee toddler.
3-year-old Noah Clare has been missing from Gallatin, Tennessee, in Sumner County since November 6, 2021. Investigators said Noah may be with Jacob Clare, who is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department for custodial interference.
Noah Clare is 3’5” tall and about 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, and black shoes.
Jacob Clare is 35-years-old, and about 6’7” tall and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
They may be traveling in a Silver/grey Subaru Outback.
If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information on their whereabouts, please call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.