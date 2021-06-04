TBI issues endangered child alert for two children from West Tennessee

The TBI said Carter Michell Neal and Lainey Anderson could be with their non-custodial mother wanted for child abuse and neglect.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for two missing children from Tipton County, in West Tennessee, on Friday.

They said Carter Mitchell Neal and Lainey Anderson could be with their non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn. They also said the Whitehorn could be driving a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade, or a cream Chevrolet Lumina with a Tennessee license plate, "6N62J7."

Neal is a White 13-year-old boy with blue eyes. In a photo released by TBI, his hair was also dyed blue. He is around 4'10" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black-and-red sandals.

Anderson is a White 16-year-old girl with brown hair and blue eyes. Official said she is around 5'4" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long dress colored pink and white.

Whitehorn, their non-custodial mother, is a 39-year-old White woman with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she is around 4'11" tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police said Whitehorn is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff's Office for child abuse and neglect.