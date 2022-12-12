Tennessee is getting $6 million in broadband internet planning grants

It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration plan to connect all Americans to broadband networks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.

The Tennessee funding includes $4.9 million for development of a five-year plan identifying the state's broadband access, affordability, equity, and needs; research and data collection; publications and communications support, and providing technical assistance through workshops and events.