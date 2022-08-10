Former Memphis attorney named Tennessee Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter.

The Supreme Court chose Skrmetti after interviewing six candidates during a public hearing earlier this week. Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to late 2021, when he served as chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Skrmetti was a partner at Butler Snow LLP in Memphis before becoming Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee from 2011 to 2014. Skrmetti also spent five years as an Honors Program Trial Attorney in the United States Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division/Criminal Section. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Federalist Society for Law & Public Policy, and the Memphis Bar Foundation.

“Mr. Skrmetti has dedicated the majority of his career to public service and has the breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the Attorney General’s office for the next eight years,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in a news release. “He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system.”