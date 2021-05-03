Tennessee bill would make blocking highways a felony, grants immunity to some drivers who hit protesters

The bill also adds new penalties for 'riot-related' offenses.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced by Tennessee lawmakers is aimed at protesters who block highways and other public roads.

HB0513 would make blocking a public road a felony. It also gives drivers who unintentionally hit people immunity.

The bill says if a driver "who is exercising due care" and unintentionally hits a person who is blocking a highway or street, they would be immune from prosecution, even if the person hit was injured or killed.

The bill also creates new "riot-related" offenses:

Class A misdemeanor - While participating in a riot, throwing an object at someone with the intent to hurt them.

Class E felony - While participating in a riot, throwing an object at someone and causing them to be injured.

Class A misdemeanor - While participating in a riot, intentionally intimidating or harassing someone who is in the area but not participating in the riot.

A class E felony in Tennessee is punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill would also impose a mandatory $3,000 fine, it reported.