Tennessee bill would increase penalties for illegal camping, graffiti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As protests continue to pop up across the nation over George Floyd's death, Tennessee's House is seeking to significantly increase penalties against demonstrators who violate certain state laws.

The legislation is backed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a top Republican in the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Sexton promised to bring the bill after a handful of protesters announced they would gather outside the state Capitol over the weekend and claim the area as an "autonomous zone."