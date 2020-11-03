Tennessee bill would keep most autopsy reports hidden

The bill advanced in a House Health subcommittee on Tuesday and still needs to clear the full health panel before it can go to the House floor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Autopsy and toxicology reports would remain largely hidden from public scrutiny under legislation that advanced Tuesday in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse.

According to the measure, public disclosure of any report compiled by a Tennessee county medical examiner would be banned unless it was subject of a subpoena or court order.

The bill advanced in a House Health subcommittee on Tuesday and still needs to clear the full health panel before it can go to the House floor. A similar bill is making its way in the Senate.