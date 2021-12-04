Tennessee businesses complain about the effect of anti LGBTQ+ legislation in the state

Tennessee businesses say anti- LGBTQ+ discriminatory legislation is having a big effect on them.

The Nashville LGBT Chamber joined with dozens of corporations and small businesses across the state Monday to hold a news conference about the issue.

In an updated letter of "Tennessee businesses against discrimination," leaders said recent proposals and laws like the anti-trans youth treatment bill impacts the ability of businesses to attract develop and retain clients.

They also said those measures harm the state's image as a welcoming place to live work and do business.

"Anti LGBTQ bills will cause harm to tech employees and their families who may already be marginalized and susceptible to harassment,” said Servando Esparza, Executive Director of Southeast for TechNet. “Tennessee has taken bold steps to become an economic powerhouse, but any barriers to opportunity in Tennessee will make it harder for tech companies and other employers to convince people to call Tennessee home."

Leaders said more companies are coming forward to oppose these bills and they are hoping lawmakers reverse course on more measures.

