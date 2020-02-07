Gov. Lee: Capitol Commission to take up Confederate bust removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that a state panel that has the authority to help remove the bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan from Tennessee's state Capitol will take up the issue next week.
The Republican governor said in a press release that the Capitol Commission would meet July 9, but no agenda was posted. However, Lee later told reporters that the group will address the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust.
Lee filled a vacant commission seat last week, naming Logan Hampton, president of historically Black Lane College, to serve on the Capitol Commission.