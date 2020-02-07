Gov. Lee: Capitol Commission to take up Confederate bust removal

He says they will take up the issue next week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that a state panel that has the authority to help remove the bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan from Tennessee's state Capitol will take up the issue next week.

The Republican governor said in a press release that the Capitol Commission would meet July 9, but no agenda was posted. However, Lee later told reporters that the group will address the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust.