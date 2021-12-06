x
State

Tennessee IDs chronic wasting disease in deer in 12th county

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness.
This photo by Marcus Constance and provided by the U.S. Forest Service, shows a white-tailed buck in the Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana during December 2020. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a chance at a gift card for hunters and taxidermists who bring in the heads of mature bucks killed during the 2021-22 hunting season to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The slow but fatal disease has not been found in Louisiana but has shown up in all three adjacent states – Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. (Marcus Constance/U.S. Forest Service via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say a 12th county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness. 

The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties. 

It has been found within 10 miles of another three counties considered high-risk. 

Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement. 

The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family.

