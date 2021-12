Tennessee IDs chronic wasting disease in deer in 12th county

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say a 12th county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness.

The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties.

It has been found within 10 miles of another three counties considered high-risk.

Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement.