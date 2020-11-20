Should you be able to shoot someone stealing your property?

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to expand the state law for use of deadly force to include protecting your property.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The law in Tennessee is clear. You can use deadly force only in self-defense if you fear for your life or someone else's.

But what if you could shoot someone who stole from you without it being a felony?

A new state bill by Middle Tennessee Representative Jay Reedy wants to expand the uses of deadly force to protect your property. Reedy said the bill could protect store owners when they shoot at looters, even if they are running from the scene.

The bill will be discussed when legislative sessions return in January. If passed, it would take effect in July.