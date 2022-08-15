x
Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing

The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.
Credit: TDOC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence.

The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.

The grant will provide 60 days of housing for those who meet certain qualifications.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton in a news release. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

TDOC reentry staff work with inmates to come up with a suitable home plan. If there is no home plan, they then consider approved transitional housing. Contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 615-741-9326 for more information.

