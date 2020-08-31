New Fentanyl awareness effort to be launched by Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference

The deadly opioid is nearly 100 times more powerful than Morphine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) announced today the launch of its newest awareness effort: “Fentanyl: The Deadliest High,” which is aimed at educating Tennesseans across the state about the extreme dangers of fentanyl, the most prevalent synthetic opioid in the United States. Monday’s announcement is step one of a multi-layered, months long campaign TNDAGC will wield against this rising danger.

Fentanyl-related overdoses have increased exponentially in Tennessee over the last few years. It is often illegally sold on the streets disguised as other drugs, where users unknowingly take too much and ultimately overdose. A dose as small as two milligrams, roughly equivalent to the weight of four grains of sand, is considered lethal to the average person.

While the use of fentanyl has increased, awareness of the drug has not. District attorneys conducted focus groups with middle and high schoolers across the state to determine the awareness level of fentanyl and its dangers. Findings from these focus groups directed the approach for the awareness effort, which is primarily directed toward 13- to 18-year-old Tennesseans.

“It is vital that we work to educate Tennessee on the grim reality that is the rise of fentanyl in our great state,” said Gen. Amy Weirich, 30th district attorney general and executive president of the TNDAGC, “We find it unacceptable to stand by and not do all that is in our power to reverse the course of fentanyl abuse in Tennessee. With this education effort, we begin the process of ending fentanyl and its effects in the Volunteer State.”

“In our research, we discovered a lack of education around the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl and opioids in general,” said Guy Jones, executive director of TNDAGC, “Our youth are our future. It is with that in mind that we work to inform them on the realities of addiction and overdose. We want this effort to be the start of the end of fentanyl and deadly drug abuse in Tennessee, and we must work together to make this goal a reality.”

The awareness effort will heavily utilize social media to reach students across the state and disseminate the message of the deadly nature of fentanyl, especially with the risks associated with street drug usage. Those interested in learning more can visit TheDeadliestHigh.com.