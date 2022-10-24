TDA: Most of Tennessee in elevated fire danger ahead of cold front, burn permits restricted in most counties

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said a cold front could bring winds, giving wildfires a chance to spread quickly.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Monday that most of the state was at an elevated danger for fires. They said burn permits are restricted in most counties in the state.

With a cold front moving in, they said gusty and sustained winds ahead of any possible rainfall. As a result, wildfires could have the chance to spread quickly and become larger than expected.

The department said people should call 911 immediately to report wildfires and to stay updated on changing weather conditions. They also said people should conduct a wildfire safety home checkup.

They said people can get rid of flammable vegetation touching their homes and remove debris from gutters, porches and under decks to make their homes less flammable. They could also thin out the trees near their home, making at least 10 feet of space between the home and tree crowns.

Keeping lawns mowed and healthy could also help reduce the ability of wildfires to spread. They said the two most vulnerable parts of a home are the roof and the area immediately surrounding it.