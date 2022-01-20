Tennessee Promise extends FAFSA deadline

The program aimed at helping Tennessee students receive financial aid is extending the FAFSA application deadline to March 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has decided to extend the Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA deadline and the priority FAFSA deadline to March 1, 2022.

This deadline extension will be in effect for new and continuing students.

The THEC will continue to work closely with Tennessee high schools, higher education institutions, and Tennessee Promise partnering organizations to support students in completing the FAFSA.

"We know that many Tennessee students rely on the assistance of high school faculty and college access professionals to complete the FAFSA,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of THEC and TSAC. “With recent school closures due to weather and illness, we are moving the Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline to March 1 to ensure Tennessee students have the support they need to complete the FAFSA, access financial aid, and ultimately, enroll in postsecondary education.”

Tennessee students are currently lagging behind the FAFSA completion rate from previous years, at just 49.5%. In 2021, nearly 76% of Tennessee Promise applicants finished the FAFSA.