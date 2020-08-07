x
Gov: Tennessee Capitol Confederate bust should go in museum

The Republican governor announced his position on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a news conference Wednesday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the state Capitol and put in the state museum.

The Republican governor announced his position on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a news conference Wednesday, a day before the state Capitol Commission takes the first of two votes required to remove it. 

Lee said the museum is a better location to discuss Forrest's history more fully. 

The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. 

The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum.

