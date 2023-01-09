x
State

Tennessee Gov. Lee's 2nd term inauguration set for Jan. 21

The inaugural weekend will be themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation” and will include other events.
Credit: AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The inauguration for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s second term is set later this month.

The Republican’s office says he will take the oath of office on Jan. 21 at Legislative Plaza in Nashville in a joint convention of the state House and Senate.

There will be a reception on the evening of Jan. 20 at the Wildhorse Saloon, followed on Jan. 21 by a morning worship service at the Ryman Auditorium and the inaugural ceremony later that morning. Those events are free and open to the public, with registration required.

The first couple’s inaugural dinner at the Grand Hyatt and the inaugural ball at The Fisher Center will follow the inauguration. They require paid tickets.

Registrations, event details and tickets are available on an inaugural website.

