Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on January 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced he'll deliver his fourth State of the State address to the the General Assembly on Monday, January 31.

The joint session of the General Assembly will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol at 6 p.m. CT.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”