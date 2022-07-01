'Whatever you do, don't drink and drive': THP announces Fourth of July traffic enforcement strategy

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring safety on our roadways this Fourth of July weekend,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Troopers will be working diligently to curb distracted driving, enforce speed limits, make sure everyone is buckled up, and stop impaired drivers. I want everyone to have a fun weekend of celebration and to be safe about it. Please do your part by paying attention to the speed limits, ignoring your phone while driving, and making sure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts. The most important step in planning your celebration is designating a sober driver or planning to use a ride-share service. Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive.”