Here's which groups are getting grants to rehab old Tennessee buildings, including in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis buildings are among several across West Tennessee and the state picked to receive Tennessee Historic Development Grants, in an effort to preserve their history.

$300,000 each will go to Chestnut Cycle Shop to rehabilitate the Memphis Overland Building, Wolf River Harbor Silos to rehabilitate the Continental Cement Company Building, 429 Vance, LLC to rehabilitate the Griggs Business and Practical Arts College, and 701 N Main, LLC to rehabilitate the American Snuff Factory Warehouse.

“Tennessee is known for its quality of life, and at TNECD, we have the privilege to take part in community development programs that assist in restoring and preserving some of our state’s most unique and historic assets,” said The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Through the latest round of the Historic Development Grants program, communities across Tennessee are taking steps to revitalize their historic buildings so that they can continue to serve as catalysts for future economic opportunity.”

For this round of the program, the state is investing about $8.7 million, which leaders said is expected to leverage more than $18 million in private investment.

“The Tennessee Historical Commission is proud to have the opportunity to provide assistance in this program to ensure that the legacy of Tennessee’s historic landmarks continue to inspire generations to come,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission and state historic preservation officer.

Here’s a full list of the grant recipients:

African American Heritage Society Museum, Inc. dba American Heritage Society of Williamson County – $192,092 to rehabilitate the Merrill Williams House in Franklin, TN

Appalachia Health Services – $496,316 to rehabilitate Union Bank in Jellico, TN

Ashland Holdings LLC – $400,000 to rehabilitate the J.W. Arnold Building in Morristown, TN

Charles C Doty Jr – $320,000 to rehabilitate 129 South Main Street in Greeneville, TN

Charles Nelson dba LCLL, LLC – $296,303 to rehabilitate the Dickson Post Office in Dickson, TN

Chattanooga Hotel, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Chattanooga Bank Building in Chattanooga, TN

Chestnut Cycle Shop QOZB, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Memphis Overland Building in Memphis, TN

Christopher Allen Canclini – $200,000 to rehabilitate the Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Rogersville, TN

City of Harriman – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Temperance Building in Harriman, TN

Five Points Properties, LLC – $112,500 to rehabilitate the White Building in Franklin, TN

Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Winstead House in Franklin, TN

Historic Rugby, Inc – $168,000 to rehabilitate the Uffington House in Rugby, TN

Jason Lee Collis – $400,000 to rehabilitate the Kimsey Junior College in Ducktown, TN

Johnson City Opportunity Properties – $280,521 to rehabilitate JC Radio and TV Service in Johnson City, TN

KBD, LLC – $400,000 to rehabilitate the Felknor Building in Morristown, TN

Kenneth B Smith FLP – $129,340 to rehabilitate 177 West Main Street in Morristown, TN

Maury County – $300,000 to rehabilitate the War Memorial Building in Columbia, TN

Morey Digital Inc. – $198,000 to rehabilitate 20 North Washington Avenue in Brownsville, TN

Paris Station, LLC – $400,000 to rehabilitate Somerville & Young’s Barn in Paris, TN

Preserve Chattanooga, Inc – $24,000 to rehabilitate Terminal Station in Chattanooga, TN

Randall B Debord dba Debord Enterprises – $400,000 to rehabilitate the J.G. McCroy 5 & 10

Cent Store in Morristown, TN

Reagan Investments, Inc – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Vose School in Alcoa, TN

Rhonda D Click dba 109 Lofts – $400,000 to rehabilitate the Sheeley Piano Building in Morristown, TN

Tivoli Theatre Foundation, Inc – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Trigg-Smart Building in Chattanooga, TN

Town of Somerville – $300,000 to rehabilitate Walers Grocery and the Somerville Fayette County Gallery of Art and History in Somerville, TN

Tulip Street Development, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Tulip Street Church in Nashville, TN

Wolf River Harbor Silos, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Continental Cement Company Building in Memphis, TN

Woodfire Pizza Kitchen, LLC – $219,800 to rehabilitate the J.F. Parker Building in Martin, TN

Zeta Partners – $108,015 to rehabilitate the J.W. Hunter Building in Johnson City, TN

429 Vance, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Griggs Business and Practical Arts College in Memphis, TN

701 N Main, LLC – $300,000 to rehabilitate the American Snuff Factory Warehouse in Memphis, TN

