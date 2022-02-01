Tennessee lawmaker files bill to legalize medical marijuana

State Rep. Jason Powell filed a resolution in the Tennessee House of Representatives Tuesday that would allow state residents to use medical cannabis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Jason Powell filed House Joint Resolution 742 to propose an amendment to the Constitution of Tennessee relative to medical cannabis Tuesday.

The constitutional amendment, if passed, will allow Tennesseans to use medical cannabis legally for approved medical conditions including cancer, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

The state would give oversight of the medical cannabis program that will include the in-state cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis. If passed,

HJR 742 will establish a 4% tax on the retail sale of medical cannabis with a portion specifically directed to assist military veterans’ health care.

“Tennesseans should have access to a comprehensive medical cannabis program in our state," Powell said. "No Tennessean suffering from an approved medical condition should have to drive hours out of state purchase medical cannabis. Furthermore, Tennesseans should be able to legally grow and sell medical cannabis here in Tennessee."

Powell sponsored House Joint Resolution 730 in 2018 that said states should determine the legalization of medical cannabis and medical cannabis products within their respective jurisdictions and encourage the United States Congress to enact a statute prohibiting the federal government from interfering with the implementation of states' medical cannabis laws.

HJR 730 reached the House Floor in 2018, but was ultimately defeated before all members had to vote.

Powell voted for recent medical marijuana legislation in Tennessee, but was a vocal critic that the legislation did not go far enough to help Tennesseans in need.