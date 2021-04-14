Tennessee lawmakers consider statewide Silver Alert system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new proposal for a state-wide silver alert in Tennessee is on its way to becoming a law.
As part of the bill, the TBI would provide education and clear instructions for finding missing citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, physical impairments, or disabilities.
This will also establish a uniform protocol among law enforcement in Tennessee.
The bill is currently being voted on in a committee and will move to a full house and senate vote before going to Governor Bill Lee for his signature if passed.