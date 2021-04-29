Tennessee lawmakers scale back Gov. Bill Lee's sales tax holiday plan

Tennessee lawmakers are trimming in half Gov. Bill Lee's spending wish list items in his budget plan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are trimming in half Gov. Bill Lee's spending wish list items on restaurant and grocery store sales tax holidays, broadband expansion and local government grants, and planning instead to funnel $250 million into the state's pension plan.

Committees in the Republican-supermajority Legislature on Wednesday released their tweaks to the GOP governor's spending plan.

Their amendment also removes a major hurdle for a yet-to-pass bill to create a new three-judge panel to hear challenges of state laws and policies, funding the project at $1.1 million recurring.

Lawmakers still need to approve the budget.

The governor can reduce or veto line items, but lawmakers can override with majority votes.