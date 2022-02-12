State investigation: License plate readers may not recognize new Tennessee tags

The plates reportedly can't be seen by some plate recognition cameras, and the state is investigating why not.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those brand-new blue Tennessee license plates may have a big flaw.

The plates reportedly can't be seen by some plate recognition cameras, and the Tennessee Department of Revenue is investigating why not.

In a statement, the department said, "We are aware of this issue, and we are engaging in conversations with our partners at the Tennessee Department of Safety to more fully understand it. It would be premature to discuss any further actions we may take until we fully vet the concerns raised.

To date, we've issued roughly 400,000 plates, and we expect to replace approximately 5.5 million plates by the end of the year."

A department spokesperson told ABC 24 that despite some reports to the contrary, production on the plates has not been halted.

We reached out to area law enforcement, and Bartlett Police responded, saying: “At this time we are aware of the possible problems with the tag readers. We are currently in the process of verifying these concerns.”