Tennessee unemployment rate remains at 3.5%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say statewide unemployment rates are continuing to hold steady heading into the holiday season.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for November 2022 remained 3.5% for the second consecutive month. The unemployment level is 0.1 percent down from the year before.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has recorded unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent since January. Tennessee employers added 6,400 new jobs in November, with the biggest jump being in the accommodation and food services sector.