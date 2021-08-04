x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Tennessee officials consider spending $500M in federal recovery cash on broadband

They say the money would be used to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers.
Credit: ra2 studio - stock.adobe.com
Finger touching tablet with web technology icons and BROADBAND inscription, web technology concept

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials plan to use $500 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers.

At a meeting Wednesday, the state's Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced plans to use the American Rescue Plan money for broadband and to inject $1.35 billion into sewer and water projects statewide. 

The two spending topics make up about half of Tennessee's $3.7 billion State Fiscal Recovery Fund through the federal stimulus package.

Officials say $400 million will go toward broadband provider grants to expand in areas deemed unserved. 

The other $100 million will primarily fuel credits to reduce internet bills for low-income Tennesseans.

Related Articles