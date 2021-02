Tennessee panel moves vote on Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in Capitol to March

A Tennessee panel won't vote until March on whether to remove the Capitol's bust of the Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amid winter storms, a Tennessee panel won't vote until March on whether to remove the Capitol's bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

Tennessee Historical Commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch says consideration of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is rescheduled from this week until March 9 until key people can be physically present for the virtual meeting.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest's bust and has made six recent commission appointments.