2 killed in a Tennessee school bus crash

The bus was carrying children and the crash involved a utility service vehicle.
DECATUR, Tenn. — Officials say two people have died after a school bus carrying children got into a highway crash in Tennessee. 

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee. 

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences "for those lives that were lost" but did not give specifics. Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children. It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.

    

