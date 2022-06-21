Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in a state-issued vehicle when arrested for DUI

"Based on the outcome of legal proceedings, the Department will take appropriate steps to comply with state policy," his office said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in a state-issued vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday night after leaving Bonnaroo Music Festival.

In a statement to ABC24, Hargett’s office said: “As the Tennessee Secretary of State, Secretary Hargett is assigned a state vehicle, for which personal use is allowed. Secretary Hargett pays taxes on the use of this vehicle. Based on the outcome of legal proceedings, the Department will take appropriate steps to comply with state policy.”

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and released a few hours later, according to jail records.

Hargett’s office released a statement on the arrest Saturday, saying: “On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”