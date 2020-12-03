x
Tennessee state library providing records to get Real IDs

This affects records prior to 1970 and birth records prior to 1920.
Credit: State of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Library and Archives says it is providing people with older marriage, divorce and death records that they could need to get a Real ID.

Library and archives officials say they are helping provide records prior to 1970 and birth records prior to 1920 that could be essential to prove name changes over the years.

Those in need of the records can visit or call the library and archives.

People in need of birth records from 1920 to present, or marriage, divorce and death records from 1970 to present, should instead contact the Tennessee Office of Vital Records.
Federal law requires that your first application for a REAL ID compliant credential be made in person. You can apply for a REAL ID compliant credential at a location listed below. Before visiting any of these locations to apply for a REAL ID, please review the required documents you will need to bring with you.
