'Tennessee Strong' | 'The Voice' winner Jake Hoot releases song as community recovers from tornadoes

Hoot was born in Cookeville, Tennessee. He said he wanted to help the community remember its strength.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — 'The Voice' winner and Cookeville native Jake Hoot announced a new song: "Tennessee Strong." It's a message of support for Middle Tennessee, which was hit by a series of deadly tornadoes last month.

Hoot, a country singer, said he wanted to remind Tennesseans of their strength. 

"My dream with its release is to bring peace and comfort to the people of our great state, reminding them that we are strong and will rise above whatever hardships that come our way," he wrote on Facebook.

Hoot said all proceeds from the song will go to families affected by the tornadoes. 

It's available on all streaming platforms. 
Jake Hoot
I am so excited to announce that tomorrow, April 1st is the day that... I release my newest song Tennessee Strong. This song came to me right after the Tornados hit down here in Tennessee.
Facebook