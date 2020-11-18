Tennessee Supreme Court suspends jury trials due to COVID-19 pandemic

Trials will be suspended from Nov. 23 - Jan. 31 unless an exemption is granted by the Chief Justice, officials said.

The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a new order Tuesday, suspending jury trials from Nov. 23 - Jan. 31, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trials may still be held if an exemption is granted by the Chief Justice, officials said. They were previously suspended from March 13 - July 3, after the first cases of COVID-19 began being reported in Tennessee and across the U.S. Tuesday's order is the sixth one related to the coronavirus.

The order also directs districts to revisit and strictly adhere to previously approved reopening plans. It also reiterates that a previous order issued July 9 mandating face coverings for everyone who enters the courthouse for any court-related business.

Tennessee Supreme Court issues a new Order today extending state of emergency, suspending jury trials - https://t.co/CBiPCwfDgC — Tennessee Courts (@TNCourts) November 18, 2020

It also encourages video conferencing whenever possible as well as reminds judges and attorneys that they "have an ethical obligation to comply with Court Orders and the reopening plans drafted by the judicial districts."