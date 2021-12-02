Tennessee tax revenues in January exceeded estimates by $380.1 million

The tax revenues also exceeded January 2020 by 7.66%, according to officials.

Tennessee's budget got a little bigger over January after officials said that tax revenues exceeded their estimates by $380.1 million.

Butch Eley, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, said that tax revenues for January total $1.67 billion, which is 7.66% greater than the revenues the state received in January 2020.

Officials said that the tax revenues reflected strong consumer spending during the holidays. Eley also said that a large part of the tax growth is due to the state's marketplace facilitator law, which requires online sales to be taxed. The law started requiring facilitators that handle more than $100,000 in sales to collect sales tax in October 2020.

"As much as 3.4 percent of January’s sales tax growth can be attributed to this newly expanded tax base which is a reflection of internet sales, and nearly 2.4 percent of all sales tax growth for the year is due to the law change," Eley said. "Corporate tax revenues also had solid growth compared to last January, while all other taxes, taken as a whole, were near even."

Officials said that the economic growth helped put the state in a good position to fund current and upcoming budgets. January is the sixth month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to officials, taxes collected from catalog and mail-order houses more than doubled compared to last year. Taxes from liquor stores also increased by almost 25%, and retail sales from tobacco stores and stands increased by around 20%.

Miscellaneous repair services also saw more business. The amount of taxes collected from these services increased by more than 90%. The amount of business service taxes the state collected also increased by around 25%.