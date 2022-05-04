TWRA chief to retire later this year

TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson announced he's retiring effective Sept. 1.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Executive Director Bobby Wilson announced during a meeting Friday that he is retiring effective Sept. 1, the agency said in a news release.

The state's Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to name Deputy Executive Director Jason Maxedon as the TWRA's interim executive director during the meeting. Wilson will serve in an advisory role until his retirement, the agency said.

Wilson was named executive director in May 2020 to replace the retiring Ed Carter, the agency said.