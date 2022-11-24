NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee released a Thanksgiving message Thursday morning for the residents of Tennessee, saying "Happy Thanksgiving, Tennessee! As we celebrate this season of gratitude & count our many blessings, Maria Lee & I pray God’s continued favor over TN & your family."
Governor & First Lady Lee Thanksgiving message to Tennesseans
