x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tennessee

Governor & First Lady Lee Thanksgiving message to Tennesseans

"As we celebrate this season of gratitude & count our many blessings, Maria Lee & I pray God’s continued favor over TN & your family."
Credit: Office of Tennessee Governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee released a Thanksgiving message Thursday morning for the residents of Tennessee, saying "Happy Thanksgiving, Tennessee! As we celebrate this season of gratitude & count our many blessings, Maria Lee & I pray God’s continued favor over TN & your family."

As we gather with loved ones this holiday season, we’re mindful of those who’ve returned home from fighting to protect...

Posted by Maria Lee on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis native Kennedy Chandler now a world champion after winning gold in the FIBA U19 World Cup

Before You Leave, Check This Out