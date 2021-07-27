Tennessee's corrections commissioner to retire this fall

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Tuesday that Commissioner Tony Parker will retire after more than 38 years with the department.

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Tuesday that Commissioner Tony Parker will retire following his appointment by former Gov. Bill Haslam in 2016 and reappointment by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019.

Parker has been with the department for 38 years. He began as a corrections officer and climbed the ranks to positions including warden, correctional administrator and assistant commissioner.

The department includes more than 6,000 employees and oversees more than 20,000 incarcerated individuals and 70,000 people on community supervision.

"After 38 years of dedicated service to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Commissioner Tony Parker has announced his retirement, effective this fall. Parker began his career as a correctional officer and rose through the ranks to Commissioner following his initial appointment by former Governor Bill Haslam in 2016 and re-appointment by Governor Bill Lee in 2019.

“I am forever grateful to Governor Bill Lee for placing his trust in me and allowing me to continue to serve as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction. After 38 years of service, I have decided to retire this fall to return to West Tennessee and catch up on spending quality time with my family and friends,” said Parker.

“Tony Parker is a true public servant, and I am deeply grateful for his commitment to making Tennessee a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” said Gov. Lee. “Over the last four decades, Commissioner Parker played a pivotal role in efforts to enhance public safety and improve Tennessee’s criminal justice system, and his impact on the Department of Correction will be seen for many years to come. Maria and I wish Commissioner Parker and his family the best in their next chapter.”

Parker, who also serves as president of the American Correctional Association, counts among the agency’s accomplishments during his tenure: passage and implementation of the Public Safety Act of 2016, a consistent decline in recidivism for individuals leaving TDOC custody, as well as a reduction of individuals returning to incarceration for technical violations, creation of Day Reporting Centers as an alternative to incarceration, and salary increases for correctional staff.

“While we have accomplished much, there is more to be done that the government cannot do alone. Criminal justice reform will require the collaboration of non-profit and private sector partners, working with public agencies at every level to achieve true sustainable success. Serving under Governor Lee has provided me an opportunity to see the positive effects true criminal justice reform can have on the lives of the formerly incarcerated. The Governor’s passion for ensuring individuals are better prepared to lead successful lives as productive citizens after incarceration will have a lasting impact on our state by creating safer and healthier communities and fewer victims,” said Parker.

Before being named Commissioner, Parker served as Assistant Commissioner, Correctional Administrator and Warden, among other roles. He has led the agency’s more than 6,000 employees, supervision of more than 20,000 incarcerated individuals and 70,000 people on community supervision since 2016.