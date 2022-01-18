TN accepting applications for $1 million in grants to support volunteer fire departments

The state program said it can give out a total of $1 million in grants, helping volunteer fire departments buy lifesaving equipment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The work of a volunteer firefighter is dangerous and risky, but it saves lives. A program through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the State Fire Marshal's Office will help them pay for expensive equipment used to save others and keep themselves safe.

They are accepting applications for a total of $1 million from the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program started in 2020 when state officials gave out $500,000 to 41 volunteer fire departments.

The funding was doubled in 2022, and organizers said they aim to help volunteer fire departments across the state. They said there are more than 500 volunteer fire departments across Tennessee.

“The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers who willingly put their lives on the line for their communities for little or no compensation or recognition," said Gary Farley, the TDCI Assistant Commissioner. "It is incumbent on our team to provide those brave men and women with a way to acquire reliable and effective firefighting equipment.”

Fire departments that want to apply for grants must have valid recognition from the SFMO. They also cannot have more than 51% of their staff work full-time as firefighters.

Applications will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee made up of three representatives from the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, three representatives from the Tennessee Firemen's Association and the TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.