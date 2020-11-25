TN agency "extremely concerned" about sharp increase in businesses caught selling booze to minors

TABC singled out restaurants and bars in particular, saying 42% of the 287 it checked that offer curbside or carryout alcohol sales were caught selling to a minor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Considerably more bars and restaurants have been found not been complying with Tennessee alcohol laws that require them to refuse sales to minors, a state agency revealed Wednesday.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said its findings in 2020 are unexpectedly poor compared to years past.

"In 2020, the TABC has seen compliance rates fall to unusually low levels compared to other years, and this has TABC leadership concerned," it said.

The state typically finds 85% to 95% of restaurants, bars and retail stores will refuse sales to minors during its routine undercover checks. This year, though, they've seen many more compliance failures. Its most recent checks between late October and mid-November saw compliance fall to 74%.

Agency staff and commissioners said they are "extremely concerned" about the findings.

TABC singled out restaurants and bars as the ones with unusually low compliance during this year. In particular, those offering curbside or carryout sales had very low compliance rates -- some as low as 36%. Of the 287 carryout establishments checked across the state so far this year, 120 (42%) sold to a minor.

“We hope these low numbers are a result of COVID-19’s market disruptions and not a trend. We know the industry has lost some experienced staff. This year has been very tough for our licensees, and I have faith we will get this turned around. The health of the industry relies on our licensees complying with state law,” said TABC Executive Director Russell Thomas.