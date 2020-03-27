TN Governor Bill Lee visits Memphis amid COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Lee's is set to speak to reporters at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is paying a visit to Memphis Friday.

We are told Governor Lee met with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, as well as the Shelby County Health Director and others.

Gov. Lee along with two members of state’s COVID-19 task force are expected to speak to reporters at 2:00 p.m.

