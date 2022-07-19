Memphis lawmaker Torrey Harris responds to arrest on theft, domestic assault charges

Metro Nashville Police said Harris was arrested following an argument with his ex-boyfriend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Memphis lawmaker Torrey Harris says he is innocent after being arrested and sent to a Davidson County jail after a domestic dispute with his ex-boyfriend Saturday.

According to a Metro Nashville Police affidavit, Harris, a Tennessee State Representative from Memphis, was arrested Saturday after getting into an argument with his ex-boyfriend.

The complainant said he came to Harris's apartment to bring back his dog, which Harris had been watching over the last few days. At some point during the conversation, the complainant tried to leave but Harris prevented him, bear-hugging him and leaving a scratch on his arm.

The report said Harris then stole his ex-boyfriend's dog, and several items from his apartment which he had bought as gifts.

Harris was charged with felony theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and domestic assault.

Harris released a statement on social media, saying he has retained legal counsel and refutes the charges. "I maintain my innocence and will not plead guilty to the charges," said Harris. "I know that at the end of this I will be cleared of all allegations."