TSA finds loaded guns at all major Tennessee airports last week

TSA officers have found 64 guns at Tennessee airports this year. A total of 283 were found across the state last year.
Credit: TSA
Gun found at Memphis International Airport (MEM)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of seven days (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration found eight guns at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in the state.

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

  • 3/20/2022: loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber
  • 3/22/2022: loaded Springfield .45 caliber
  • 3/22/2022: loaded Glock 9mm
  • 3/25/2022: loaded Glock 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

  • 3/24/2022: loaded Glock 9mm

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

  • 3/20/2022: loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

  • 3/24/2022: loaded SCCY Industries 9mm

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

  • 3/22/2022: unloaded Glock 9mm

The TSA said local law enforcement partners removed the guns and passengers from checkpoint areas. 

Guns aren't allowed in carry-on bags but are permitted in checked bags if they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

TSA officers have found 64 guns at Tennessee airports this year. A total of 283 were found across the state last year. 

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring guns to a checkpoint face civil penalties from the TSA. 

Click here for more information about TSA prohibited items. 

