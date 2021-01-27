x
State

Just two months in, Tennessee sports betting tax revenue hits $5.4 million

Tennessee officials say the state's online-only sports betting program has seen $312.3 million in gross wagers in its first two months.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say the state's online-only sports betting program has seen $312.3 million in gross wagers in its first two months, yielding $5.4 million in privilege taxes. 

The Tennessee Lottery announced figures Tuesday showing $180.9 million in gross wagers, $167 million in gross payouts and almost $3.1 million in privilege tax revenues from sports betting in December. All three topped the totals from November. 

80% of the tax revenue goes into an education account that mostly funds post-secondary scholarships. 15% goes toward local government needs and 5% funds gambling problem treatment programs. 

Four sportsbooks are operating. Three more could be by the Super Bowl.

